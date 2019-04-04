Armenian President to attend World Economic Forum meeting in Jordan

YEREVAN, APRIL 4, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian on April 5 will depart for the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan on a working visit, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The World Economic Forum (WEF)’s meeting on Middle East and North Africa will take place in the capital city of Amman from April 5 to 7 where the Armenian President is invited as a Speaker.

The WEF meeting has been organized by the support and auspices of King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein of Jordan and Queen Rania Al-Abdullah.

The meeting will be attended by more than 1000 leaders of government, business, civil society, faith and academia who will discuss the challenges facing the region. In particular, the meeting participants will focus on energy security, clean and renewable energy, cyber-security and other issues.

The Armenian President will deliver remarks at the discussion titled “New Energy for Middle East”.

Armen Sarkissian will also meet with WEF founder and executive chairman, famous economist Klaus Schwab.

During his working visit in Jordan the Armenian President will also meet with the country’s top leadership, as well as business and local Armenian community representatives.

