Deputy Minister of Healthcare was caught red-handed in bribery, NSS chief comments on arrest

YEREVAN, APRIL 4, ARMENPRESS. The Deputy Minister of Healthcare has been arrested for bribery in the act of committing the crime, the rest will be determined during the investigation, National Security Service Director Artur Vanetsyan told reporters after the Cabinet meeting today.

He said the person who gave the bribe has not been arrested but is banned from leaving the country amid the investigation. The suspect has been charged.

According to the National Security Service, a director of a medical facility gave “a particular large amount of money” as a bribe on March 30 to the Deputy Minister of Healthcare. The National Security Service said the process happened under surveillance.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan