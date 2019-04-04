Moscow to help Azerbaijan and Armenia to implement results of Vienna meeting – Russian MFA spox

YEREVAN, APRIL 4, ARMENPRESS. Moscow will provide necessary support to Baku and Yerevan to implement the results of the recent meeting of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Vienna, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in an interview to ONA news agency, reports TASS.

“Supporting the sides in the Karabakh conflict settlement process is one of the key foreign policy priorities in Russia’s foreign policy concept. This fact attaches specific importance to the ongoing mediation activities, determines great attention to its results”, the diplomat said.

“The negotiation process for the settlement of the Karabakh conflict continues. The sides show intention to continue the work aimed at reaching the peaceful settlement”, Zakharova said.

According to her, this intention was also recorded in the statement made over the results of the Vienna meeting of Aliyev and Pashinyan. “We welcome the prevailing constructive approach in the negotiations. We will provide necessary support to the sides in order to implement the ideas over which a perception was reached in the capital of Austria”, she said. “However, as it has been repeatedly stated by the presidents of the co-chair countries, the responsibility to put an end to the conflict is on the sides involved in it. The most important is to demonstrate a political will”, the Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman said.

