Armenian Ambassador meets with Speaker of Chamber of Deputies of Czech Parliament

YEREVAN, APRIL 4, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Ambassador to the Czech Republic Ashot Hovakimyan on April 3 met with President of the Chamber of Deputies (lower house) of the Czech Parliament Radek Vondráček, the Armenian foreign ministry told Armenpress.

Speaker Radek Vondráček welcomed the Ambassador and expressed readiness to be actively engaged in the Armenian-Czech inter-parliamentary relations and his sympathy to Armenia’s new parliament and ongoing democratic processes in the country.

The Armenian Ambassador thanked the Speaker of Chamber of Deputies for the adoption of the resolution by the Chamber in 2017 condemning the Armenian Genocide. He presented Armenia’s foreign policy priorities, in particular highlighting the developing partnership with the EU, and in this regard emphasized the necessity of ratification of the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA) by the Chamber of Deputies as soon as possible. The Ambassador highly valued the high level of the Armenian-Czech inter-parliamentary ties, the dynamics of mutual visits of parliamentary delegations, expressing hope that Radek Vondráček will visit Armenia in the near future.

The Ambassador also introduced Vondráček on the recent developments over the Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement process.

