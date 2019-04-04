Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   4 April

Vazgen Manukyan re-appointed Chairman of Public Council


YEREVAN, APRIL 4, ARMENPRESS. According to the decision of the Armenian government, Vazgen Manukyan has been re-appointed Chairman of the Public Council, reports Armenpress.

On December 26 the session of final stage of forming the Public Council took place during which the final 15 members of the Council were elected.

