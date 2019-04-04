Russia State Duma’s Deputy Chairman accepts invitation to visit Armenia

YEREVAN, APRIL 4, ARMENPRESS. Vice Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Vahe Enfiajyan met with Deputy Chairman of the Russian State Duma Petr Tolstoy in Moscow, the Vice Speaker’s Office told Armenpress.

Enfiajyan conveyed the invitation of head of the Prosperous Armenia faction Gagik Tsarukyan to Petr Tolstoy to visit Armenia during which a meeting-discussion will be held covering a number of key issues relating to the Armenian-Russian relations and inter-parliamentary diplomacy.

The State Duma Deputy Chairman thanked for the invitation and approved it.

The officials highlighted the necessity to continue the centuries-old traditions between the two friendly peoples and the ongoing works on this direction.

