PM seeks to eradicate money laundering practices in road construction

YEREVAN, APRIL 4, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has addressed the road construction problems today.

“We will not tolerate poor quality roads, but what do we see from the road construction practice of last year? We see that there are complete sections of roads that have won in tenders announced by us and they have implemented low quality work,” Pashinyan said during the Cabinet meeting.

He said the contractors are former high-ranking officials.

“According to their old habits now it crosses their minds that they can build low quality roads and get away with it,” he said, stressing he is particularly talking about the Noyemberyan-Voskepar section.

“We did not accept the work due to total low quality and now the ministry has obliged to start the work,” he said, adding that those responsible must be held to account.

“They are truly people working with the logic of a mouse stealing seeds, they must feel our counterblow,” Pashinyan said and requested the Prosecutor General to weigh in.

Prosecutor General Artur Davtyan said they must study the entire volume and content to determine criminal liability.

Pashinyan said those contractors have implemented intentional low quality work.

“For a long time road construction has been the number one place for eating money, and it seems like certain people still have appetite, and we must very abruptly shut this appetite”, Pashinyan said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan