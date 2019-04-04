EU fully supports OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs in NK conflict settlement process - Świtalski

YEREVAN, APRIL 4, ARMENPRESS. The European Union fully supports the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs in the settlement process of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, Ambassador Piotr Świtalski, Head of the EU Delegation to Armenia, told reporters today, reports Armenpress.

“The mediation mission over the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict is being carried out by the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, and they completely guide this process. As for the European Union, we fully support the efforts of the Minsk Group Co-Chairs”, he said.

The OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship is the only mediation format dealing with the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict. The Co-Chair countries are Russia, France and US.

