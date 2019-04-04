Armenian government approved 13 programs worth 146 mln USD in first quarter of 2019

YEREVAN, APRIL 4, ARMENPRESS. In the first quarter of 2019, 13 programs have been approved by the Armenian government’s decisions as a result of which the volume of expected investments comprises 146 million USD, the number of jobs to open – 912, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during today’s Cabinet meeting, reports Armenpress.

He added that the talk is only about the investments with privileged regime.

The PM stated that 6 programs have been approved in the first quarter of 2018 based on which it was expected to generate nearly 5 million USD investment and create 140 jobs.

“Thus, in the first quarter of 2019, compared to the same period of 2018, the aforementioned figures for investments have increased 27 times, and for jobs – 6.5 times”, the PM said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan