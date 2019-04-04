Armenian opposition seeks laws against animal abuse

YEREVAN, APRIL 4, ARMENPRESS. The opposition Prosperous Armenia faction of the Armenian parliament has introduced a bill seeking to criminalize animal abuse.

“As we promised, minutes ago we introduced the bill to parliament on criminalizing cruelty against animals”, Member of Parliament Naira Zohrabyan said on Facebook.

The bill seeks fines or 1 year imprisonment for torture, cruelty that has lead to death or disfigurement of animals. The bill seeks up to 2 years imprisonment if the act has been committed: by a government official; with particular cruelty; at the presence of a minor, and several other cases.

