Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   4 April

Parliament to convene extraordinary session on April 8


YEREVAN, APRIL 4, ARMENPRESS. An extraordinary session of parliament will be convened on April 8, at 11:00 at the decision of the government.

The agenda of the session will include bills on amending the law on protection of economic competition, the law on regulating public services, the law on public holidays and the tax code.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration