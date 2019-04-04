Parliament to convene extraordinary session on April 8
YEREVAN, APRIL 4, ARMENPRESS. An extraordinary session of parliament will be convened on April 8, at 11:00 at the decision of the government.
The agenda of the session will include bills on amending the law on protection of economic competition, the law on regulating public services, the law on public holidays and the tax code.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
