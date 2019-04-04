Defense minister congratulates Armenian de-miners on International Mine Awareness Day

YEREVAN, APRIL 4, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan congratulated the Armenian Center for Humanitarian Demining and Expertise on the occasion of International Mine Awareness Day - 4 April.

“I wish you productive work and fulfillment of all ideas and initiatives aimed at developing the sector,” Tonoyan told the agency.

De-miners and medical personnel of the Armenian Center for Humanitarian Demining and Expertise are currently dispatched to Aleppo, Syria on a humanitarian mission.

On 8 December 2005, the UN General Assembly declared that 4 April of each year shall be observed as the International Day for Mine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action.

It called for continued efforts by States, with the assistance of the United Nations and relevant organizations, to foster the establishment and development of national mine-action capacities

