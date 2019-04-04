Armenian FM meets with UN Deputy Executive Secretary of Economic Commission for Africa

YEREVAN, APRIL 4, ARMENPRESS. While on an official visit in Ethiopia foreign minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan on April 3 met with UN Deputy Executive Secretary of the Economic Commission for Africa (ECA), Giovanie Biha, the Armenian foreign ministry told Armenpress.

During the meeting the foreign minister said Armenia attaches great importance to intensifying the relations with the African countries and expanding Armenia’s engagement in the region, and in this regard the visit to Ethiopia is a good opportunity to outline the future programs. The minister highlighted the use of various platforms provided by the UN in this process.

The Armenian delegation members – business development leader at the Enterprise Incubator Foundation Amalya Yeghoyan, representative of the Union of Advanced Technology Enterprises and founder of Istigate Vahagn Poghosyan and IUnetworks company’s business development leader Levon Babayan, introduced Armenia’s experience in IT, creative education and e-governance, highlighting the need to initiate programs to make exchange of experience with the African states in these sectors.

The Armenian FM introduced his partners on the preparation works of the 23rd World Congress on IT which is going to take place in Yerevan, Armenia in October 2019.

