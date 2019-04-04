MFA official says process of reforms is Armenia’s main achievement in Eastern Partnership

YEREVAN, APRIL 4, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s main progress and achievement within the Eastern Partnership is the process of reforms, Tigran Samvelyan – head of the European department at the foreign ministry of Armenia, told reporters during the EP conference in Yerevan, reports Armenpress.

“During its ten years of activity the Eastern Partnership had a great contribution to the further deepening and strengthening of the Armenia-EU partnership and promoted our country’s sustainable development. The process of reforms is the main progress and achievement of Armenia in the initiative”, he said.

The MFA official noted that this year a number of events dedicated to the Eastern Partnership’s 10th anniversary will take place.

The EU’s Eastern Partnership member states are Armenia, Belarus, Georgia, Azerbaijan, Moldova and Ukraine.

