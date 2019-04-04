Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   4 April

President Sarkissian’s grandchildren visit Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial


YEREVAN, APRIL 4, ARMENPRESS. The grandchildren of President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian on April 4 visited the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial to pay tribute to the memory of the Armenian Genocide victims, the President’s Office said posting a photo on Facebook.

The photo shows the president’s spouse Nouneh Sarkissian standing together with her grandchildren near the Eternal Flame of the Memorial.

“Patriotism lesson for Gabriel, Armen and Savana Sarkissians at the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial. Memory doesn’t recognize age and time”, a note was written attached to the photo.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan




