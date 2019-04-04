Armenia and Ethiopia want stronger bilateral ties

YEREVAN, APRIL 4, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, currently on a official visit to Ethiopia, had a meeting on April 3 with Speaker of the House of Peoples' Representatives (lower house of parliament) Tagesse Chafo.

Mnatsakanyan and Chafo emphasized the strong historic ties between Armenia and Ethiopia as a good foundation for further developing and deepening of bilateral relations, the foreign ministry said in a readout of the meeting.

Mnatsakanyan said the Armenian side is committed to boosting the relations between the two friendly nations.

The sides outlined the actions for enhancing the bilateral agenda, stressing the need for boosting contacts between parliaments of both countries, including through high-level mutual visits.

The Armenian FM noted that representatives elected by the people are the best circle for strengthening friendship between peoples.

The high-tech, scientific-educational and commercial sectors were pointed out as priority directions for cooperation.

Mnatsakanyan presented the latest developments in the peaceful settlement of the NK conflict. In this context, the sides attached importance to the need to develop atmosphere conducive to peace for advancing the negotiations process.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan