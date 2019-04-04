Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   4 April

No injuries as office in Armenian Parliament building catches fire


YEREVAN, APRIL 4, ARMENPRESS. An office in the Parliament’s building in downtown Yerevan has caught fire shortly after 01:00 April 4, authorities said.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations reported that no one was injured in the incident. Only material damages were reported.

Firefighters and emergency personnel contained the fire at 01:57, and at 02:05 it was extinguished.

According to authorities the fire broke out in a maintenance office.

The cause wasn’t immediately clear.

