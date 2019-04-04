Secretary Pompeo names Morgan Ortagus as State Department Spokesperson

YEREVAN, APRIL 4, ARMENPRESS. Former Fox News contributor Morgan Ortagus has been appointed as new spokesperson of the US State Department, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced on Twitter reports Armenpress.

“Pleased to welcome Morgan Ortagus as our new State Department Spokesperson. Her experience as an intelligence analyst and public affairs officer in foreign policy and national security will benefit America. She'll lead our fight to communicate and defend US foreign policy. Welcome to our team Morgan”, Pompeo said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan