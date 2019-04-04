Series of cultural events launched at Presidential Palace

YEREVAN, APRIL 4, ARMENPRESS. By the initiative of Armenian President Armen Sarkissian, various cultural events, including concerts, exhibitions, presentations, will be held in the halls of the Presidential Palace aimed at making the Presidential residence closer and more available to the public, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

On April 3 the Presidential Series of Concerts launched with the solo concert of renowned pianist, laureate of numerous international contests, People’s Artist, Svetlana Navasardyan.

The concert was attended by President Armen Sarkissian, spouse Nouneh Sarkissian, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Speaker of Parliament Ararat Mirzoyan, state, public, scientific and cultural figures, Ambassadors accredited to Armenia, as well as media representatives.

By the initiative of the President and the consent of Svetlana Navasardyan, the concert has been devoted to all mothers, sisters and daughters.

“Let me on behalf of all of you express our deepest gratitude and love to Svetlana Navasardyan for her great art and long-time dedicated work and great contribution to the world and Armenian culture”, Armen Sarkissian said.

A reception was held on behalf of the President and his wife after the concert.

