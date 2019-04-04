Road condition

YEREVAN, APRIL 4, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations informs that on April 4, as of 09:00, some roads are closed and difficult to pass in Armenia, reports Armenpress.

Sotk-Karvachar highway is closed for trailer trucks and is difficult to pass for the remaining vehicles.

Vardenyats Pass is difficult to pass for trailer trucks.

Drivers are urged to use winter tires.

The Georgian authorities inform that the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of vehicles.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan