LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 03-04-19

LONDON, APRIL 4, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 3 April:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.53% to $1894.00, copper price up by 0.75% to $6488.00, lead price up by 0.33% to $2006.00, nickel price up by 1.37% to $13285.00, tin price up by 0.24% to $21250.00, zinc price up by 0.71% to $2898.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price up by 3.23% to $32000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.