All-new military equipment presented to PM Pashinyan


YEREVAN, APRIL 3, ARMENPRESS. Accompanied by Chief of the General Staff of the Armend Forces of Armenia Artak Davtyan, PM Pashinyan visited “Baghramyan” military training center, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia.

All-new military equipment of the Armed Forces of Armenia were presented to the PM. Pashinyan watched the testing of the new equipment.

