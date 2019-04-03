Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 03-04-19

YEREVAN, 3 APRIL, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 3 April, USD exchange rate up by 0.38 drams to 486.85 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 2.52 drams to 547.51 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.04 drams to 7.47 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 7.02 drams to 641.72 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 34.28 drams to 20196.54 drams. Silver price down by 0.52 drams to 235.18 drams. Platinum price down by 36.54 drams to 13304.7 drams.