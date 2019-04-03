Italy’s B&P Merchant Bank Per le Imprese interested in Armenia road construction projects

YEREVAN, APRIL 3, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Minister of Transportation, Communication and Information Technologies Hakob Arshakyan had a meeting with B&P Merchant Bank Per le Imprese President Luigi Bonandini, the ministry said in a news release.

B&P Merchant Bank Per le Imprese is an Italian organization engaged in multi-sector activities.

The Italian entrepreneur said he has shares in 400 Italian companies and is willing to create broad circles of cooperation in Armenia.

He said his company is specialized in road, bridge, tunnel, airport construction, among other sectors.

Arshakyan presented numerous ongoing projects that might interest the Italian businessman.

The Armenian minister especially highlighted the North-South Road Corridor construction.

The parties agreed to hold an expert bilateral discussion after submission of documents and information about the project.

Arshakyan expressed willingness to cooperate.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan