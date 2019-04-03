Armenian President holds meeting with Romanian MP

YEREVAN, APRIL 3, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian on April 3 met with chairman of the Romania-Armenia parliamentary friendship group, chair of the Romanian-Armenian Union, Varuzhan Voskanian, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The two officials talked about the necessity to boost the economic ties between the two countries and take joint actions to promote development in this area.

The Romanian MP arrived in Armenia with the newly-launched Bucharest-Yerevan flight. In this context they attached importance to the existence of Romania-Armenia direct air communication, adding that it will boost tourism.

Armen Sarkissian and Varuzhan Voskanian also discussed issues on strengthening the parliamentary ties between the two states.

They also touched upon the Armenian community of Romania, the problems and prospects existing in the community. The officials emphasized strengthening the ties with Armenia in culture, science and education sectors.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan