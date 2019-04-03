Anyone must appear at court if summoned, PM says after testifying as witness in 2017 case

YEREVAN, APRIL 3, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan says every citizen must make an appearance to court in the event of being notified by the investigator or the court itself.

The PM was commenting on his appearance at court today as a witness to testify in an assault case when in 2017 his Yelk alliance campaigning office was attacked by a man on the eve of the parliamentary election.

Asked whether or not he was also questioned amid the ongoing March 1 case, he said: “Yes, including also at this court”.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan