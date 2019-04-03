Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 April

Anyone must appear at court if summoned, PM says after testifying as witness in 2017 case


YEREVAN, APRIL 3, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan says every citizen must make an appearance to court in the event of being notified by the investigator or the court itself.

The PM was commenting on his appearance at court today as a witness to testify in an assault case when in 2017 his Yelk alliance campaigning office was attacked by a man on the eve of the parliamentary election.

Asked whether or not he was also questioned amid the ongoing March 1 case, he said: “Yes, including also at this court”.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration