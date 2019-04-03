Armenian FM, Ethiopian President exchange views on prospects of deepening bilateral agenda

YEREVAN, APRIL 3, ARMENPRESS. Foreign minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan met with President of Ethiopia Sahle-Work Zewde on the sidelines of his official visit to Addis Ababa, the Armenian MFA told Armenpress.

The Armenian FM congratulated the Ethiopian President on assuming office and wished success in her key mission. Mnatsakanyan also congratulated Ethiopia on successful membership to the UN Security Council.

The sides exchanged views on the prospects of deepening and enriching the bilateral agenda. As a key direction they both highlighted initiating programs aimed at promoting the cooperation in IT and digital agenda.

The Armenian FM noted that the expansion of the relations with Ethiopia is among Armenia’s foreign policy key priorities, and the Armenian side is ready to take actions to more effectively utilize the existing potential. In this context they highlighted the need to take steps to expand the legal framework.

The Ethiopian President and FM Mnatsakanyan highlighted the role of the Armenian community in the country’s public and political life as a bridge between the two friendly countries.

At the request of President Sahle-Work Zewde, the FM introduced the recent developments over the peaceful settlement process of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict. The sides agreed that there is no alternative to the peaceful settlement of conflicts.

A number of other urgent issues of international agenda were also discussed during the meeting.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan