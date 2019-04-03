Armenian minister, Romanian MFA State Secretary discuss cooperation prospects

YEREVAN, APRIL 3, ARMENPRESS. Armenian minister of economic development and investments Tigran Khachatryan received State Secretary at the Romanian ministry of foreign affairs Dănuţ Neculăescu who is in Armenia to take part in the events organized by the Romanian presidency dedicated to the 10th anniversary of Eastern Partnership, the Armenian ministry told Armenpress.

During the meeting the officials discussed the commercial ties between Armenia and Romania and stated that the current trade turnover figures are not enough.

The Romanian MFA State Secretary said the Romania-EU business forum will take place soon which is expected to be attended by the businessmen and officials of the Eastern Partnership countries, including Armenia. He said this platform can contribute to boosting the bilateral economic ties.

The possibility of discussing issues of bilateral economic interest at the format of the Armenian-Romanian inter-governmental economic commission was also discussed.

The officials also expressed satisfaction over the opening of the Bucharest-Yerevan direct flight and agreed that it can contribute to tourism growth and development of cooperation between the two countries in this sector.

The sides agreed to take actions to hold bilateral tourism marketing events.

