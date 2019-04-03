Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 April

President of German Constitutional Court to visit Armenia


YEREVAN, APRIL 3, ARMENPRESS. At the invitation of the Constitutional Court of Armenia, the delegation led by President of the Federal Constitutional Court of Germany Andreas Voßkuhle will arrive in Armenia on an official visit on April 4-5, the Armenian Constitutional Court told Armenpress.

The visit aims at further strengthening the bilateral legal cooperation and exchanging experience in the field of conducting constitutional justice.

Official and working meetings are expected during the visit.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan




