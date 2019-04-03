Armenian minister, EU Ambassador discuss cooperation

YEREVAN, APRIL 3, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Transportation, Communication and Information Technologies Hakob Arshakyan has held a meeting with EU Ambassador to Armenia Piotr Switalski to discuss EU-supported ongoing projects and upcoming initiatives of the EU aimed at development of Armenia, the ministry said in a news release.

Arshakyan noted the importance of the progress of the high tech sector and emphasized great expectations for future programs and prospects of effective cooperation.

The Armenian minister addressed the actions aimed at developing the Armenian National Polytechnic University, programs aimed at economic progress as a result of the education-scientific research – industry interrelation and the process of creating eco-system for developing the engineering sector.

The development of the Armenian digital agenda was also discussed, as well as the opportunities of EU’s involvement in the process.

Arshakyan noted that Armenia is ready for multilateral and expanded partnership.

