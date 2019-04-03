Replacement named for injured commander of Armenian humanitarian mission in Syria

YEREVAN, APRIL 3, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian humanitarian mission in Syria has a new commander, the Armenian Center for Humanitarian Demining and Expertise told ARMENPRESS.

The new commander is Ara Martirosyan, chief inspector of the Armenian Center for Humanitarian Demining and Expertise, the organization that dispatched the mission to Syria.

The previous commander was injured while clearing mines in Aleppo. He was treated for explosion-trauma and later moved to Russia for further rehabilitation.

Armenian Center for Humanitarian Demining and Expertise spokesperson Nazeli Elbakyan told ARMENPRESS the injured formed commander is recovering.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan