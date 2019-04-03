Armenian FM meets with President of Ethiopia in Addis Ababa
YEREVAN, APRIL 3, ARMENPRESS. Foreign minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan met with President of Ethiopia Sahle-Work Zewde on the sidelines of his official visit to that country, Armenian foreign ministry spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan said on Facebook, reports Armenpress.
“Armenian foreign minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan’s official visit to Ethiopia has kicked off with the meeting with President Sahle-Work Zewde”, Naghdalyan said.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
