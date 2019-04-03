Visit of Armenian PM’s spouse to US begins

YEREVAN, APRIL 3, ARMENPRESS. The visit of spouse of Armenian Prime Minister Anna Hakobyan to the United States has kicked off, Voice of America reports.

Mrs. Hakobyan has participated in an event dedicated to her at the US Congress and met with the Congressmen. She also delivered remarks introducing Armenia’s achievements and stating that the country is fully on the path to democracy and ensuring real economic growth, and each support on this path by Armenia’s friends is welcomed.

Congresswoman Jackie Speier, who has Armenian origins, stated that the Congress will make all efforts so that the US will provide assistance to Armenia from economic and political terms. “We want to be sure that democracy in Armenia not only will be maintained, but also will prosper, and the country will fully develop”, she said.

Congressman Adam Schiff also attended the meeting. “We need to raise the partnership of our countries to a new level in order to help your wonderful government to succeed”, he said.

Anna Hakobyan introduced the Congressmen on the Women For Peace initiative within the frames of which Armenian women call on all women around the world to raise their voice for peace so that no soldiers will be killed in the border.

Anna Hakobyan’s visit to the US has started by the visit to the Library of the Congress where she was presented on the exhibits of the Armenian literature.

Thereafter, the PM’s spouse had a meeting with the Armenian community representatives in the Armenian Embassy of US.

During her visit Mrs. Hakobyan will try to raise funds for the My Step and City of Smile charity foundations.

