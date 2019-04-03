Kazakhstan’s new President arrives in Russia on first official visit

YEREVAN, APRIL 3, ARMENPRESS. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Moscow on April 3. This is his first official visit since assuming office, reports RIA Novosti.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is scheduled to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Kazakh President and his Russian counterpart are expected to discuss the bilateral ties and the prospects on promoting the integration processes in the Eurasian space.

