Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 April

Kazakhstan’s new President arrives in Russia on first official visit


YEREVAN, APRIL 3, ARMENPRESS. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Moscow on April 3. This is his first official visit since assuming office, reports RIA Novosti.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev  is scheduled to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Kazakh President and his Russian counterpart are expected to discuss the bilateral ties and the prospects on promoting the integration processes in the Eurasian space.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration