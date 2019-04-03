Deputy PM Avinyan receives group of international experts

YEREVAN, APRIL 3, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Tigran Avinyan on April 2 received renowned scientists and international experts who arrived in Armenia within the framework of the two-day international economic conference titled ‘Economy and Policy Modeling for Optimal Development’, the deputy PM’s Office told Armenpress.

Deputy PM Avinyan expressed his gratitude to the guests for introducing the results of their scientific works and for the discussions on relevant issues. He stated that the two-day contacts and exchange of views on a number of agenda issues inspire trust, and effective conditions have been created for the future cooperation.

In their turn the guests thanked for the reception and expressed their excitement on getting acquainted with Armenia and being here at this active stage of ongoing reforms. They stated that they form their priorities on various issues of Armenia’s economic development and will submit it to the government.

At the end of the meeting the sides expressed readiness to continue the future cooperation.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan