IBM sees serious prospects to carry out activities in Armenia

YEREVAN, APRIL 3, ARMENPRESS. Armenian minister of transport, communication and information technologies Hakob Arshakyan received the delegation led by Iris Dzeba, General Manager for Russia and CIS at IBM, the ministry told Armenpress.

Welcoming the guests the Armenian minister touched upon the ongoing programs in the field of high technologies, Armenia’s technological business climate and the government’s vision on the development of the sector.

Minister Arshakyan introduced Armenia’s technological potential, outlined the unique capabilities of the Armenian specialists, the necessity to make them more applicable and the ongoing actions on this direction. He also highlighted the importance of startups and their activity prospects in international markets. The minister introduced the guests on the programs of constructing an Engineering City, a regional Data Center, the National Venture Fund and etc.

Iris Dzeba thanked for the reception and stated that she sees prospects on starting broad activity in Armenia, adding that they are ready to discuss all possible options for cooperation. The IBM representative stated that they are mainly interested in the activities of young startups that have interesting ideas.

During the meeting Armenia’s digital agenda, involvement in several innovation programs and other cooperation frameworks were discussed.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan