TAROM airlines announces regular Bucharest-Yerevan flights

YEREVAN, APRIL 3, ARMENPRESS. Romania’s TAROM airline will launch regular Bucharest-Yerevan flights twice per-week, the Zvartnots airport of the Armenian capital said.

It said TAROM will further increase the frequency of flights to three-times per week.

Months earlier the deal was reached between TAROM and Zvartnots airport.

The airport did not specify when exactly the flights will commence.

