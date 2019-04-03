Armenian Ambassador meets with Italian agriculture ministry official

YEREVAN, APRIL 3, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Ambassador to Italy Victoria Baghdasaryan on April 2 met with diplomatic advisor at the ministry of agriculture, food, forestry polices and tourism Giovanni Umberto De Vito, the Armenian foreign ministry told Armenpress.

The Ambassador said agriculture is a field of strategic significance for Armenia, and Italy, as one of the leading countries in this sector, can transform its valuable experience to Armenia. The sides also discussed the possible cooperation prospects in agriculture sector.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan