UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Armenian Ombudsman discuss cooperation issues in Geneva

YEREVAN, APRIL 3, ARMENPRESS. Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan met with Michelle Bachelet, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, in Geneva, the Ombudsman’s Office told Armenpress.

During the meeting Arman Tatoyan introduced his activity priorities to the High Commissioner. In particular, the meeting participants discussed the ongoing activities aimed at prevention of tortures, preservation of rights of women and children, disabled people and etc.

The Armenian Ombudsman stated that currently his activities are concentrated on improving and promoting the country’s human rights system, also through education and trainings.

The Ombudsman attached importance to the cooperation with the Office of Commissioner for Human Rights in the fields of prevention of tortures, protection of women’s rigts and etc.

The Armenian Ombudsman and the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights agreed to deepen the cooperation in the future.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan