Plane crashes in North Macedonia, 4 killed


YEREVAN, APRIL 3, ARMENPRESS. A small private plane has crashed in North Macedonia killing all four Bulgarian nationals on board, Interfax reported.

The country’s interior ministry said the Cessna aircraft has crashed into a mountain due to bad weather conditions.

The plane was travelling to the Bulgarian capital of Sofia.

