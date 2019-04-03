Chemical plant fire near Houston, Texas kills 1

YEREVAN, APRIL 3, ARMENPRESS. At least one person was killed and two others were critically injured when a chemical plant near Houston, Texas, USA caught fire, CNN reported.

According to CNN this is the second time in three weeks that a checmical plant in the same area has caught fire.

The incident took place at the KMCO plant in Crosby, Texas, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

The fire was put out late in the afternoon, the fire marshal's office said, though firefighters were still having to deal with hot spots.

The incident likely started when a transfer line ignited in the area of a tank holding isobutylene, according to the sheriff. All residents within a 1-mile radius of the plant were ordered to shelter in place.

