Venezuela’s Constituent Assembly strips opposition leader Guaido of immunity

YEREVAN, APRIL 3, ARMENPRESS. Venezuela's National Constituent Assembly has backed a Supreme Court request to strip Juan Guaido of his immunity, RT reports.

The opposition leader stands accused of inciting violence and engaging in an illicit financial activity.

“Justice is necessary for the guarantee of peace,” the president of the assembly Diosdado Cabello stressed, adding that ANC approves the top court’s request “so that there is justice in our country.”

The National Assembly has no real power in Venezuela since the Constituent Assembly was established after the 2017 elections. While the opposition-controlled unicameral body is still, on paper, functional, other government branches and institutions have refused to recognize its authority.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan