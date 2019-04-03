LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 02-04-19
LONDON, APRIL 3, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 2 April:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 1.52% to $1884.00, copper price down by 0.80% to $6440.00, lead price down by 1.74% to $1999.50, nickel price down by 1.09% to $13105.00, tin price down by 1.51% to $21200.00, zinc price down by 2.42% to $2877.50, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price stood at $31000.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
