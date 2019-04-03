Armenian minister of education and science to depart for Russia April 4-5

YEREVAN, APRIL 3, ARMENPRESS. Minister of education and science of Armenia Arayik Harutyunyan will depart for Moscow on April 4-5, the ministry told Armenpress.

During the visit the Armenian minister is scheduled to meet with Russia’s minister of education Olga Vasilyeva and minister of science and higher education Mikhail Kotyukov. The Armenian and Russian education ministers will discuss a number of issues on strengthening and expanding the bilateral cooperation in the field of education and science.

Arayik Harutyunyan will also take part in the 19th session of the Armenian-Russian inter-governmental commission for economic cooperation.

