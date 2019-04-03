Road condition

YEREVAN, APRIL 3, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations informs that on April 3 as of 08:00 some roads are closed and difficult to pass in Armenia, reports Armenpress.

Sotk-Karvachar highway and Vardenyats Pass are closed for trailer trucks.

Vanadzor-Dilijan highway is difficult to pass.

Drivers are urged to use winter tires.

Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of vehicles.

