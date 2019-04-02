Armenia's Srbuk will perform 1st during 'Eurovision-2019' 2nd semi final

YEREVAN, APRIL 2, ARMENPRESS. Representative of Armenia Srbuhi Sargsyan, aka Srbuk, will performe 1st during 'Eurovision-2019' 2nd semi final with 'Walking out' song, ARMENPRESS reports the singer informed via Facebook.

'Eurovision 2019' will take place in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Srbuhi Sargsyan was born in Yerevan in 1994. Graduated from Yerevan Komitas State Conservatory's jazz-vocal department. The broad audience recognizes the singer from the X-Factor international music project.

Since 2012, Srbuk created the Allusion band, which performs pop, soul, rock covers, and famous hits of different times.

This year, the singer won the fourth place in the "Voice of Ukraine" musical project, captivating the hearts of foreigners.

