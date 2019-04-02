Karekin II asks Patriarch Kirill to mediate for release of Karen Ghazaryan from Azerbaijani jail

YEREVAN, APRIL 2, ARMENPRESS. Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II asked Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia to mediate for the release of Karen Ghazaryan convicted to 20 years of imprisonment in Azerbaijan.

''We want to attract your attention also on this incident. Karen Ghazaryan, a citizen of Armenia from Berdavan community of Tavush Province, who still in unknown circumstances found himself in the territory of Azerbaijan and who has psychological problems was recently convicted to 20 years of imprisonment’', ARMENPRESS reports, citing Ria Novosti, His Holiness Karenkin II said.

He noted that the verdict was reached with obvious violations of human rights.

''Given our previous experience as religious leaders I ask Your Holiness to mediate with the religious and secular authorities of Azerbaijan for the return of the young man to his family in line with international commitments'', Catholicos Karekin II said.

The spiritual leader of Armenia also thanked Patriarch Kirill for organizing trilateral meetings between the spiritual leaders aimed at fostering the settlement of Karabakh conflict.

''Karabakh conflict can be solved only through peaceful means for ensuring peace and stability in the region. It's first of all necessary to establish an appropriate atmosphere for the settlement of the conflict'', Karekin II said, emphasizing that the leadership and people of Armenia strive for peace, but this aspiration cannot be one-sided.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan