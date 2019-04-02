Armenian FM to depart for Ethiopia
YEREVAN, APRIL 2, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan will leave for Ethiopia on an official visit on April 2-4.
As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MFA Armenia, the FM is scheduled to meet with President of Ethiopia Sahle-Work Zewde, State Minister of Foreign Affairs Markos Tekle, as well as with other officials.
Zohrab Mnatsakanyan will also meet with the representatives of the Armenian community in Ethiopia.
Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan
