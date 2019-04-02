Armenian FM to depart for Ethiopia

YEREVAN, APRIL 2, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan will leave for Ethiopia on an official visit on April 2-4.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MFA Armenia, the FM is scheduled to meet with President of Ethiopia Sahle-Work Zewde, State Minister of Foreign Affairs Markos Tekle, as well as with other officials.

Zohrab Mnatsakanyan will also meet with the representatives of the Armenian community in Ethiopia.

