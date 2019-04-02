Russian President highlights activation of NK settlement talks

YEREVAN, APRIL 2, ARMENPRESS. Russian President Vladimir Putin highlights the activation of the negotiation process of Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement, ARMENPRESS reports, citing the official website of the Kremlin, Putin said said in the telephone conversation with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

''Ilham Aliyev informed about the assessments of his Vienna March 29 meeting with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan over Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement.

Vladimir Putin emphasized the importance of the activation of the negotiation process between Baku and Yerevan”, reads the news release.

Putin expressed the readiness of Russia to continue assisting the process of finding a peaceful settlment to Karabakh conflict, particularly under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs' format.

