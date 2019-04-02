Artsakh President receives delegation of Republican Party of Armenia

YEREVAN, APRIL 2, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan received the delegation of the Republican Party of Armenia on April 2.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of Artsakh President's Office, the President highlighted the meetings and discussions with the parliamentary and extra-parliamentary political forces of Armenia expressing satisfaction with their periodic nature. Artsakh Republic National Assembly Chairman Ashot Ghoulyan was present at the meeting.